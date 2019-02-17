(FOX NEWS) -- Country singer Miranda Lambert announced on Saturday that she “got hitched” in a secret wedding to Brendan McLoughlin – a New York City police officer from Staten Island.
“The House That Built Me” songstress revealed her nuptial news on Twitter along with photos of the happy couple.
“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” she tweeted. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. #theone”
The pair, dressed in wedding attire, had big smiles in one of the photos as Lambert cuddled her new hubby. In another, the couple gazed at each other as she held a bouquet of flowers.
McLoughlin is a police officer serving the NYPD’s Midtown South Precinct, People reported. He also reportedly tried his hand at modeling in the past.
But the wedding bells meant more than just becoming a wife for Lambert. McLoughlin has a 3-month-old child from a previous relationship, making the country star a new stepmom, according to the outlet.
The singer – formerly married to country star Blake Shelton – revealed in August that she was “happily single” following her split with ex-boyfriend Evan Felker.
“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert told The Tennessean over the summer amid the breakup. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”
