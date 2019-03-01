This photo provided by the North County Police Cooperative shows, Wilma Brown, left, and Ariana Silver who are both charged with abuse of a child stemming from incidents at Brighter Daycare in February 2019. St. Louis County prosecutors filed child abuse charges Feb. 28, 2019, against the woman who allegedly threw the child into the cabinet, 27-year-old Brown. The incident occurred Feb. 1 at Brighter Day Care and Preschool. (North County Police Cooperative/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)