A regal brick-facade home in Fayette, Mo., has recently hit the market for $350,000.
The bright and spacious 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom abode boasts a gourmet kitchen with farmhouse sink, “high-end finishes throughout” and “three levels of living area” after an extensive renovation in 2005, according to the Realtor.com listing.
this gorgeous house with AN ENTIRE PRISON in it can be yours for only $350,000 https://t.co/Z8o1L28q4l pic.twitter.com/7EpU1AyI3A— Saira Khan (@sairakh) August 17, 2020
However, the 2,465-square-foot home, which has been “totally rewired, replumbed and had new HVAC” installed, has a holdover from yesteryear – a "legitimate jail" cell in the basement.
According to the listing, the home in 1875 was the Howard County Sheriff’s House and Jail – and apparently the 2,500-square-foot underground 9 cell structure is the “the best part” of the stately building. Not the intricate crown molding, antique clawfoot tub or historical property it sits on. It’s the jail, which, of the 70 pictures for the listing, accounts for 23 of them.
The cells are not all, it also has a “booking room and 1/2 bath” connected to the massive, seemingly operational, jail.
“Possibilities are amazing with this property,” the listening reads.
Though some on Twitter are more dubious about the endless potential of the home.
what could you possibly do with that prison other than prison— law dog, esq. (@ggooooddddoogg) August 17, 2020
Glad they say it’s a “legitimate jail”. Would not want to lock my enemies up in a makeshift or illegitimate jail.— phillypostmaster (@phillypostmastr) August 17, 2020
If this were in NYC or San Francisco the prison would get rented out separately for $3,000 per month.— Ross Maghielse (@Maghielse) August 17, 2020
even though i knew to expect the prison, i was entirely unprepared for this succession of photographs in the listing. chilling. pic.twitter.com/DoXx79dLRl— Convention Center Truther (@buffalotroll) August 17, 2020
The jailhouse is just the latest listing to confuse people online.
Last week, a suggestive description for a rental in New York City left people concerned.
