LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rescued puppy that went viral for his resemblance to a unicorn has found his "fur-ever" home.
The puppy, named Narwhal, who was born with what appears to be an extra tail growing from his forehead, will stay at the shelter that rescued him.
He'll start taking over official "spokesdog" duties for Mac's Mission.
The shelter said it received thousands of messages asking them to keep Narwhal so everyone can watch him grow up.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.