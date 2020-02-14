LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A loving son or daughter left a beautiful message of encouragement for a mom at the Cleveland Clinic.
The message, written in the snow and easily legible from several stories up in the hospital complex, read, simply, “Mom be brave.”
The clinic shared the message on Twitter and wrote, “To the person who wrote it, you’ve touched our hearts.”
A beautiful message was left at our main campus today.— ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) February 14, 2020
To the person who wrote it, you've touched our hearts. ❤️#MomBeBrave pic.twitter.com/doY9x6QcAz
Copyright WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.