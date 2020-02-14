Cleveland Clinic Mom Be Brave

Courtesy of the Cleveland Clinic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A loving son or daughter left a beautiful message of encouragement for a mom at the Cleveland Clinic.

The message, written in the snow and easily legible from several stories up in the hospital complex, read, simply, “Mom be brave.”

The clinic shared the message on Twitter and wrote, “To the person who wrote it, you’ve touched our hearts.”

