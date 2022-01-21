LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- January is Glaucoma Awareness Month, and it's estimated that half the people with glaucoma don't know they have it.
Glaucoma occurs when pressure builds up and damages the optic nerve.
It's the second leading cause of blindness.
Everyone over 60, African Americans over 40 and people with a family history are at higher risk of developing it. But even young children are susceptible.
That's why Melissa Wright is making it her goal to raise awareness after her son was diagnosed when he was just a few months old.
"If we had not noticed Hunter's photosensitivity when we were at the beach, and if we had not told our pediatrician, and if our pediatrician had blew us off or he thought, 'Oh, we'll just keep an eye on it,' my son may not be able to see today," Wright said.
There's no cure for glaucoma, but early diagnosis can help stabilize it and prevent further eye damage.
