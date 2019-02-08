(FOX NEWS) -- The mystery owner of the USB drive found inside a thawed slab of frozen leopard seal poop in New Zealand has been revealed.
Fox News reports that Amanda Nally, a self-proclaimed seal enthusiast, told New Zealand television show "The Project" on Wednesday that she was shocked when some of her favorite footage of playful sea lions playing in the water appeared on the nightly news.
.The owner has been found! It's Amanda Nally from Southland , NZ https://t.co/GVcuUzVLc5 . Found by searching #waikawa back before November 2017. pic.twitter.com/Q32rLWohqc— Conor Nolan (@conornolan7) February 7, 2019
"The minute The Project promo came up, I was walking from one room to another and went 'Holy s***, that looks like …" she said.
"I feel bad here because I feel like I'm ruining a really good story. The truth is I am quite seal-focused and I found the leopard seal out at Oreti Beach, and I'm guessing I dropped the USB stick in the seal poop on the beach."
.The owner has been found! It's Amanda Nally from Southland , NZ https://t.co/GVcuUzVLc5 . Found by searching #waikawa back before November 2017. pic.twitter.com/Q32rLWohqc— Conor Nolan (@conornolan7) February 7, 2019
The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) said they found the USB memory stick in reasonable condition when they thawed a large slab of leopard seal poop - known scientifically as a scat - that had been in a freezer for more than a year.
When the memory stick was plugged into a computer, they found amazing footage of sea lions at Porpoise Bay and a video of a mother and baby sea lion "frolicking in the shallows."
NIWA is searching for the owner of a USB stick found in the poo of a leopard seal… Recognise this video? Scientists analysing the scat of leopard seals have come across an unexpected discovery – a USB stick full of photos & still in working order! https://t.co/2SZVkm5az4 pic.twitter.com/JLEC8vuHH0— NIWA (@niwa_nz) February 5, 2019
The organization said the scat containing the memory stick was collected in November 2017 at Invercargill's Oreti beach.
Nally told Motherboard via email that she is a volunteer beach walker with the New Zealand Sea Lion Trust and that during a walk at Oreti Beach, she spotted a sickly-looking leopard seal. She believed this was the same seal whose poop contained her USB stick for more than a year.
"How the USB stick on the seal poop remains a quandary - the scientist who unfroze the sample are adamant it was too enmeshed to have simply been dropped in it as it were," Nally said. "It was surrounded by feathers and small bird bones, so they thought it may have been accidentally dropped by me, then picked up by a seabird, which was in turn eaten by a leopard seal, which was then found by me."
She told Motherboard that she did a huge double take when she saw the footage flash up on the local news bulletin.
"Sounds like an incredible chain of coincidences but sometimes life is stranger than fiction," Nally said. "New Zealand beaches are not exactly littered with sea mammals, so I count both these experiences as pretty special."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.