(CNN) -- NASA may give you $30,000 if you design a smaller payload for rovers that help the agency in missions to the moon, and, eventually, Mars.
NASA has announced its "Honey, I Shrunk the NASA Payload" competition, in an effort to crowdsource an idea to develop mini payloads to be sent to the moon in the next few years. The payloads would send resources to support a sustained human presence on the moon, NASA said in a news release.
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, is running the public prize competition to design miniaturized payloads for future Moon missions.
"Imagine a rover the size of your Roomba crawling the moon's surface," the website states. "These small rovers developed by NASA and commercial partners provide greater mission flexibility and allow NASA to collect key information about the lunar surface. However, existing science payloads are too big, too heavy, and require too much power for these rovers and new, miniaturized payload designs are needed."
“Smaller payloads are game changing,” Sabah Bux, a JPL technologist. said on the agency's website. “They will allow us to develop technologies to do more prospecting and science on smaller, more mobile platforms.”
Payloads, the release continued, will have to be the size of a bar of soap to fit into the new rovers.
NASA said the data collected by these rovers would be helpful for future lunar endeavors and the agency's Artemis program, which includes sending new science instruments and technology demonstrations to study the Moon, landing the first woman and next man on the lunar surface by 2024, and establishing a sustained presence by 2028.
The agency said it also will leverage its Artemis experience and technologies to prepare for the next giant leap: sending astronauts to Mars.
NASA has designated two award categories: lunar resource potential and lunar environment. The first-place winners for each will be awarded $30,000.
Those interested should submit their proposals by June 8. Winners are set to be announced in mid-July.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.