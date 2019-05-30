(FOX NEWS) -- Former NBA veteran Kendall Gill played 15 seasons, was an All-Rookie Team selection and earned about $43 million total during his career.
According to Fox News, Gill revealed on social media Tuesday, however, that his parents still send him cash in a card for his birthday -- even when it's his 51st.
“My Parents still treat me like a 12 year old even though I’m 51 now,” Gill tweeted.
My Parents still treat me like a 12 year old even though I’m 51 now. SMH!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kEDeVQi5s6— Kendall Gill (@KendallG13) May 27, 2019
The Charlotte Hornets selected Gill with the No. 5 pick of the 1990 NBA Draft out of Illinois. He played three seasons with the Hornets before being traded to the Seattle Supersonics in 1993.
Gill also played for the New Jersey Nets, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks during his career.
He averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3 assists in 966 career games.
