LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ann Albuquerque restaurant is facing backlash for the names of the tacos featured on their menu.
The menu features tacos with the names "The Immigrant," "The Wall" and "Lock Her Up," all of which are phrases made famous by President Donald Trump.
The owner, Hanif Mohamed, claims the names are meant to spark conversation, but some people find the names offensive.
"Ninety-nine percent of the people who walk in, more than 99%, don't seem to have an issue with it," Mohamed said. "The menu is not designed to hurt people, but it's meant to keep the conversation going as to what's happening around us."
The tacos have raised a question of boundaries, with another person saying, "The way things are right now, it's not good. We need to have respect for others and have limits."
Several others say the names are bold and should not raise an issue.
