LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Do you ever get on Netflix and scroll ... and scroll ... and scroll some more, just to wind up watching nothing? Netflix is now offering a solution.
The streaming service recently debut the "Play Something" feature, which picks a show or movie for you.
Netflix will pick a random show or movie based on your interests and watch history. If you don't like what it picks for you, you can pick "Play Something Else" and it will shuffle to the next program.
Movie critics say it could help small, independent movies that are on the site.
"Small, independent movies don't have the budget to promote those movies, so if this brings a viewer to a movie that they ordinarily wouldn't have heard of and gets them to watch it," movie critic Neil Rosen said.
The feature is already available on the TV version of the Netflix app. The company is working on getting the feature to Android and iPhone apps.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.