Critics of Nike's new plus-size mannequins are getting backlash for exhibiting less-than-model behavior.
Fox News reports that when the retailer recently unveiled a plus-size mannequin at its Nike location on Oxford Street in London, some critics weren’t so kind to the mannequin upon its debut.
Writing in The Telegraph, Tanya Gold described the mannequin as “immense, gargantuan, vast” and [heaving] with fat” in an article suggesting Nike had given up on the “war on obesity” by debuting the inclusive mannequin. A detractor also lashed out on social media, repeatedly deriding the mannequin’s looks (and any customers who may share its shape).
Class from Nike showing fat customers how awful yous would look if ye purchased these items. pic.twitter.com/jecDSET1fQ— RMC (@Rninety6) June 6, 2019
Backlash to both was swift. Twitter users criticized Gold for her allegedly “fatphobic” remarks, and others chastising The Telegraph for publishing Gold’s article in the first place. One user even claimed the outlet's actions were essentially "fat-shaming by a national newspaper."
Are we not going to acknowledge that @Telegraph allowed @TanyaGold1 to publish an article degrading plus size women. Who are evidently going to NIKE to purchase clothing to improve their lifestyle. Because a mannequin portrays the sizes they include? pic.twitter.com/Mnvg0I69X3— marie salazar (@_marieexxx) June 9, 2019
This article is disgusting. To suggest a person in a larger body doesn't deserve to wear the same workout clothing as a person who has a body which fits a (mannequin-sized) mold is horrible. Good on you, @Nike. Shame on you, @Telegraph. YOUR SIZE IS NO MEASURE OF YOUR WORTH! https://t.co/yiNFM36vWt— Alexis Moore, MS, RD (@AMooreRD) June 10, 2019
That Tanya Gold article is awful, obviously, but also just plain incorrect. "She is, in every measure, obese, and she is not readying herself for a run in her shiny Nike gear. She cannot run." I was the size of that mannequin and running 15 miles a week last year.— Amy Jones (@jimsyjampots) June 10, 2019
Wow @Telegraph - nice job with the Tanya Gold click bait. I look like that @nike mannequin, and I’ve done a 10k, a half, & a marathon this year. And there’s another 10k & a half coming up. If you think obese women can’t run you’ve clearly been living under a rock. pic.twitter.com/Pb2rFM5sRd— Tegwen Tucker (@tegwentucker) June 9, 2019
This is a mannequin. Mannequins cannot run. People of all shapes and sizes can run, and can exercise. This is not cynicism by #Nike. This is fat-shaming by a national newspaper. Also: the mannequin is not obese. It is "normal" shaped. Hope this helps.— Embra Nights (@EmbraNights) June 10, 2019
Others simply wondered what kinds of attire – if any – a plus-size person was "supposed" to work out in.
People mad about the Nike plus size mannequin but what kind of clothes are we supposed to workout in?!?🙄— meggg (@meg_alexus) June 9, 2019
I find the nike mannequin situation interesting because the people complaining about it are the same people that say obese people should “stop being lazy and just workout”— Cabi (@GetFitWithCabi) June 10, 2019
Other prominent supporters also came to Nike’s defense, including activist Callie Thorpe, who called The Telegraph’s article “disheartening.”

it’s so disheartening working in an industry where you think great strides are being made, only to be starkly reminded that fatphobia is rampant and no matter what we do we will never be respected Just last week we saw something incredible happen. @nike put a plus size mannequin in Nike Town. A representation of a body we never see in the fitness industry. It was powerful But yet again another think piece comes out. Another dehumanising, awful set of words to remind us fat people that we are despised by society. Tanya Gold the writer of the piece in the Telegraph describes the mannequin as “An immense, gargantuan, vast. She heaves with fat. She is, in every measure, obese, and she is not readying herself for a run in her shiny Nike gear. She cannot run. She is, more likely, pre-diabetic and on her way to a hip replacement.” I usually would write a response to this with a point to prove. something defending my point of view and those of my peers saying how outdated and disgusting these views are but quite honestly what’s the point? I’m that heaving with fat woman she is talking about. It’s ludicrous that fat people are mocked, bullied and told to get to the gym and lose weight yet we are also told, we don’t deserve the access to active wear. Do you see how ridiculous that is? Which goes to show It’s got nothing to do with health concern and everything to do with prejudice Prejudice and discrimination isn’t just harassment, or discriminatory behaviour. It’s living every day life watching as people stare at you whilst you eat. Move away from you when they think you will sit next to them, listening to countless jokes being made about your body shape on TV any film. It’s doctors not offering you care because of your weight or not getting jobs because of the size dress you wear. It’s no wonder people are turning to extreme weight loss measures like surgery because it feels like the only way out. If you are following this page and you aren’t plus size please use your platform to stand up against this especially and even more so for plus size people of colour. Hashtagging #bodypositivity isn’t enough. Please Speak out
"It's ludicrous that fat people are mocked, bullied and told to get to the gym and lose weight yet we are also told, we don’t deserve the access to active wear," she wrote, in part, in a lengthy Instagram post admonishing Gold’s remarks. “Do you see how ridiculous that is? … It’s got nothing to do with health concern and everything to do with prejudice.”
A representative for Nike was not immediately available to comment on the backlash to the mannequin, although the brand made clear on its debut that the company was aiming to “celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport” by showcasing “plus-size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space,” per a statement obtained by Footwear News.
“With the incredible momentum in women’s sport right now, the redesigned space is just another demonstration of Nike’s commitment to inspiring and serving the female athlete,” said Sarah Hannah, general manager and VP for women in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
And for some social media users, the message has been well-received.
Really digging this plus size mannequin at @Nike reenforcing that big girls can be badass athletes too 🙌 #effyourbeautystandards pic.twitter.com/ei8Vss6CIX— Femestella (@femestella) June 7, 2019
The Telegraph, meanwhile, had also published an additional article concerning the Nike mannequins the day after Gold’s was published, dubbing the mannequins as "inspirational."
