(FOX NEWS) -- A couple of bandits are on the loose in Indiana, and a restaurant owner is offering a barbecue bounty for anyone who helps bring them to justice.
Rob Ecker owns the Rusted Silo Southern BBQ and Brewhouse in Lizton, Indiana, which is northwest of Indianapolis. He is offering free food for life to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, according to Fox News.
"Snitching never tasted so good," reads the message on a wanted poster shared on the restaurant's website.
The thieves, who reportedly used a crowbar to break into the Rusted Silo late on Friday, reportedly made off with cash from the restaurant's hundred-year-old antique register, breaking it in the process, according to WISH-TV.
The crooks had also unscrewed the light bulbs after breaking in, to avoid being seen.
Ecker soon cooked up a scheme to offer a hefty reward for anyone with information leading to their arrest, and plastered his "Wanted" poster on the restaurant's own website. He also printed out hundreds more for distribution to customers, WTHR reported.
Now, Ecker just hopes he "can get back at these people one way or the other," he told the outlet.
The restaurant confirmed to Fox News that, as of Friday, there have been no leads on the case. Ecker also told Fox News the "free BBQ for life" offer will be redeemable in weekly $25 increments.
That said, anyone in Lizton interested in free BBQ for life should still keep an eye out for any suspicious barbecue-stained fingerprints found around town.
