FILE - In this May 4, 2013, file photo, National Rifle Association members listen to speakers during the NRA's annual Meetings and Exhibits at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The Los Angeles City Council, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 repealed a law requiring companies that want city contracts to disclose whether they have ties to the NRA. The 12-0 vote comes weeks after a judge blocked the city from enforcing the ordinance.(Johnny Hanson/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)