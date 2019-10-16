(FOX NEWS) -- Three members of the so-called "Squad" of far-left freshman members of Congress are lining up behind Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.
Fox News has learned that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will appear with Sanders on Saturday in Queens, N.Y., at a "Bernie’s Back" rally designed to generate excitement for the senator’s campaign following his recent heart procedure. Rep. Ihan Omar, D-Minn., will also endorse the candidate, Fox News confirmed.
In addition, CNN reported that Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., will endorse Sanders as well. It was not immediately clear if Omar and Tlaib will appear at Saturday's event.
"Bernie is leading a working class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity and geography," Omar was quoted as saying in a statement posted on Twitter by the Sanders campaign — and that Omar retweeted on her own Twitter page.
"I believe Bernie Sanders is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump in 2020," Omar added.
The endorsements would be a significant blow to the campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who, like Sanders, has been representing the party’s progressive wing.
Word of the endorsements also followed Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Ohio, where Warren was under attack from multiple candidates after rising in the polls in recent weeks.
Winning the OK of the “Squad” members was also viewed as crucial in attracting young voters, as the top three Democrats in the polls are all senior citizens — Sanders is 78, former Vice President Joe Biden is 76 and Warren is 70 years old.
There was no indication that the fourth member of the Squad, Rep. Ayannna Pressley, D-Mass., was ready to make an endorsement — either of Sanders or any other candidate.
