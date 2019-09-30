OHIO ESCAPEES - AP 9-30-19.jpeg
This combination of undated images provided by the Gallia County Sheriff's Office shows from left to right, Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente, Troy McDaniel Jr. and Lawrence Lee III. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office said the four inmates overpowered two corrections officers with a homemade weapon and escaped from the Gallia County Jail, in Gallipolis, Ohio, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. A sheriff's release said the inmates had help from at least one person outside the jail. Authorities say the inmates should be considered dangerous. (Gallia County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(FOX NEWS) -- Authorities in North Carolina said early Monday that three of the four men who broke out of an Ohio jail were nabbed at a Red Roof Inn inside a shopping center.

According to a Fox News report, an NBC 4 report did not name the three who were nabbed, but they were reportedly taken into custody peacefully at around 2 a.m. ET.

The manhunt was underway for the four who escaped from an Ohio jail Sunday morning after overpowering two female guards with a homemade knife, officials said.

The escapees were identified as Brynn Martin, 40; Christopher Clemente, 24; Troy McDaniel Jr., 30; and Lawrence Lee III, 29.

Online records show Lee was being held on a charge of identity fraud; Clemente on a charge of aiding and abetting another in committing a crime; and Martin on charges of failure to appear and escape. It's unclear what charge McDaniel was being held on.

