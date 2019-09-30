This combination of undated images provided by the Gallia County Sheriff's Office shows from left to right, Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente, Troy McDaniel Jr. and Lawrence Lee III. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office said the four inmates overpowered two corrections officers with a homemade weapon and escaped from the Gallia County Jail, in Gallipolis, Ohio, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. A sheriff's release said the inmates had help from at least one person outside the jail. Authorities say the inmates should be considered dangerous. (Gallia County Sheriff's Office via AP)