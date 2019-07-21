(CNN) -- One of the four inmates who escaped from a Florida juvenile justice facility after staging a fight and overpowering staff members is back in custody.
Jacksonville, Florida Police said on Twitter Sunday morning that 16-year-old Tyjuan Monroe had been found.
🔺ESCAPED INMATES UPDATE: Tijuan Monroe has been located. Other three are still outstanding.Could be anywhere.Escaped from a Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility.Left in a 2015, bronze, Infiniti Q50 with FL tag LANE19.Call 911 if you have info. Please RT pic.twitter.com/au8EVt9sDJ— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 21, 2019
The four teenagers escaped a juvenile justice facility in Jacksonville on Saturday night after staging a fight in their room and overpowering the staff members who responded, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
ESCAPED INMATESCould be anywhereEscaped from Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility.Left in a 2015, bronze, Infiniti Q50 with Florida tag LANE19.Call 911 if you see them or know their whereabouts. Please RT pic.twitter.com/EBEMpxpVl5— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 21, 2019
The inmates then fought off staff in a control room and pushed a button to release the front door, a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page says.