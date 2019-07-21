Escaped Florida teens 7-21-19

(CNN) -- One of the four inmates who escaped from a Florida juvenile justice facility after staging a fight and overpowering staff members is back in custody.

Jacksonville, Florida Police said on Twitter Sunday morning that 16-year-old Tyjuan Monroe had been found.

The four teenagers escaped a juvenile justice facility in Jacksonville on Saturday night after staging a fight in their room and overpowering the staff members who responded, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The inmates then fought off staff in a control room and pushed a button to release the front door, a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page says.

The teens stole a staff member's car keys, cell phone and purse and took off with the car, a bronze, 4-door Infiniti Q50 with Florida tag LANE19, the sheriff's office said.
 