(FOX NEWS) -- Many people give up beer for Lent but one Ohio man is turning the tables.
Del Hall, who works at Fifty West Brewing Company in Cincinnati, said he will only be drinking the alcoholic beverage until Easter Sunday. He is also giving up all food, according to Fox News.
Hall claims he is following the lead of monks in the 1600s, according to Idaho News.
"Being master brewers, they decided they would take a popular style of beer in Germany, bock beer, make it extra hearty, and that would be their liquid bread and that’s what they call it," Hall said. "So the monks in Bavaria, they would call doppelbock liquid bread and basically it would sustain them through the 46 days of Lent."
Day 6 - Weigh-In!!! Tomorrow I’ll post my 1 Week recap video!!! #beer #fast #craftbeer #instabeer #fasting #lent #beergeek https://t.co/IAmLQrAf1K— Del Hall (@Del_Hall) March 12, 2019
Hall said he is documenting his Lent beer diet on social media and will be tracking his weight. On March 8, Hall tweeted that he was already down 7.2 pounds on his day 3 weigh-in.
Hall said he is curious if he will be able to go through with the challenge.
"I'm an Army veteran, I was No. 1 in my class in the Army, I've run a full marathon before, 26.2 miles, I've done big challenges but this seems very daunting," Hall said.
The beer connoisseur will still drink water during the fast and will be checking in with a doctor.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.