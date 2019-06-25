(FOX NEWS) -- Old Navy is known for its Fourth of July T-shirts but this year it is adding a twist for its 25th anniversary.
The retailer announced it will be selling limited edition Purple Flag Tees, instead. As part of a partnership with Open to All, a “nationwide public engagement campaign to build understanding and discussion about the importance of protecting people from discrimination,” the company donated $25,000 to the organization.
The store will be selling 1,994 of the collectible tees in homage to its birth year of 1994. The retailer will also turn its logo from blue to purple until July 4. The company has also changed the color on its Twitter page and at its flagship store in New York City’s Times Square. Old Navy said in a statement that purple is the color made when the flag’s colors, red, white and blue, “come together.”
“The Times Square store’s location at the crossroads of the world is as perfect symbol of the nation's melting pot that the Purple 4th represents,” Old Navy said in a statement.
