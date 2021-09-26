LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizza has been recalled after Nestle discovered it was misbranded.
The DiGiorno pepperoni crispy pan crust with the "best buy" date of March 2022 has been recalled. Officials say the product "may actually contain frozen three meat pizza," which has a textured soy protein that some people are allergic to, according to a news release.
Food safety inspectors realized after a customer complained that their pizza box contained a three-meat pizza instead of a pepperoni pizza.
The pizzas were shipped to stores nationwide. There have been no reports of anyone getting sick after eating the pizza, but officials ask anyone who bought the product to throw it away or return it to the store.
A total of 27,872 pounds of frozen pizza were recalled.
