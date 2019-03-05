LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Defective packaging on birth control tablets distributed nationwide has prompted a pharmaceutical company to issue a voluntary recall.
Apotex Corp. issued the voluntary recall of its birth control pills because of the packaging error. According to the recall announcement from the FDA, the packaging on four lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP, may possibly contain defective blister pockets, with incorrect tablet arrangements and/or an empty blister pocket.
The FDA website describes the packaging for Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets (inner carton) as consisting of 28 film-coated, biconvex tablets in the following order: 21 yellow color tablets, each containing 3 mg drospirenone (DRSP) and 0.03 mg ethinyl estradiol (EE), and 7 placebo white color tablets.
The affected Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP lots include the following and can be identified by NDC numbers stated on the inner and outer cartons:
|NDC number on outer carton
|NDC Number on inner carton
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Strength
|Configuration/Count
|60505-4183-3
|60505-4183-1
|7DY008A
|8/2020
|3MG / 0.03MG
|Outer Carton: Contains three inner Cartons
Inner Carton: Contains 1 blister with 21 active yellow color tablets and 7 placebo white color tablets.
|7DY009A
|7DY010A
|7DY011A
The affected Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors.
The FDA's website issued the following statement about the risk associated with taking pills that were packaged incorrectly:
"As a result of this packaging error, where a patient does not take a tablet due to a missing tablet or that a patient takes a placebo instead of an active tablet, loss of efficacy is possible due to variation in the dosage consumed. To date, no case has been reported for pregnancy and adverse event to Apotex."
Patients who have received impacted lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP 3MG/0.03MG. or have questions are advised to return them to the pharmacy where they were purchased and consult with their doctor.
Wholesalers, distributors and retailers with an existing inventory of the product have been instructed to quarantine the recalled lots immediately.
Customers who purchased the impacted product directly from Apotex can call GENCO at 1-877-674-2082 to arrange for their return. Apotex can also be reached by email at UScustomerservice@Apotex.com.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.