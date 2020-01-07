LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Move over Pat -- there's a new Sajak in town.
According to a report by Fox News, longtime "Wheel of Fortune" letter-turner, 62-year-old Vanna White, filled in for host Pat Sajak while he recovered from surgery, and now, Pat's daughter Maggie has stepped in to turn the letters on the board.
In a video posted to YouTube, Pat Sajak told fans that there would be a special letter-turner on the show before White introduced 25-year-old Maggie to the studio audience.
"As you just heard, Pat will be back next week," White said. "In the meantime, I'm happy to fill in. But, you know, I could do this even better, hosting the show with a Sajak. Everyone, please welcome Pat's daughter, Maggie Sajak."
Maggie said that despite Pat's surgery being a "scary experience" for her, he's now "doing great and he's so excited to be back next week."
Maggie also reminded viewers that she made her "WOF" debut many years ago as a young child and showcased a clip of Pat introducing her in 1996 while she mumbled typical baby talk.
"I'm walking a little better and hopefully I'm a little more eloquent than last time," she joked.
