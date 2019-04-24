(FOX NEWS) -- A photograph showing three men dining at an Alabama restaurant with a widow they had just met the day before her anniversary has gone viral.
The photo was posted with a note by Jamario Howard who was at Brad's BBQ in Oxford, Ala., last week with two friends, according to an article on Fox News.
Howard said while they were waiting for their food they noticed the woman eating by herself. “My exact thoughts was ‘dang I’d hate to have to eat alone,’” he wrote in the post.
Howard then approached the woman and asked if he could sit down. The two got to talking, and she soon revealed her husband had recently passed, and that the next day would have been their 60th anniversary.
"I instantly gave my condolences and asked her to come eat with us, which she was excited to do," Howard wrote.
Howard, his friends, and the woman later posed for a photo which he shared to Facebook last week, and it has since been viewed more than 173,000 times and shared just under 50,000.
"That was wonderful," one user wrote.
"That was a beautiful compassionate gift you & your friends extended to a fellow human being! You blessed her that day," another added.
Howard added that he took away a lesson from the dinner to "always be kind and nice to people."
“This woman changed my outlook on life and how I look at other people. Everyone has a story,” Howard added.
He also urged anyone reading to visit their parents and grandparents. "They miss you!!" he wrote.
