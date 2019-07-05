(FOX NEWS) -- Two pistols made from a 4.5 billion-year-old meteorite could fetch $1.5 million when they are auctioned later this month.
Constructed from part of the Muonionalusta Meteorite, which was discovered in Sweden in 1906, the working .45 caliber pistols offer an unusual take on the classic 1911 handgun design. Experts believe that the meteorite slammed into Earth about 1 million years ago, although the meteorite itself is thought to date back some 4.5 billion years, according to Fox News.
Dallas-based auction house Heritage Auctions will be selling the pistols, either individually or as a set, at an auction on July 20.
"The majority of the metal in these guns is meteorite," Craig Kissick, director of science and nature at Heritage Auctions, told Fox News, noting that the pre-sale estimate for the set is $1 million to $1.5 million.
Individually, the pre-sale estimate for each handgun starts at $500,000.
Kissick explained that the pistols are modeled after the famous Colt 1911 pistol, noting that the M1911 was the preferred handgun of the U.S. military from 1911 through 1968. "It really has no peer in terms of being the classic American handgun," he said.
The right-handed pistols are not identical. One is a GI model and the other is custom model, according to Heritage Auctions.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.