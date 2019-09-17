PIZZA HUT BIG CHEEZ IT 6VP.transfer_frame_0.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pizza Hut and Cheez-Its are joining forces for the ultimate culinary collaboration. 

Pizza Hut announced the addition of the brand new Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza.

It was created after Pizza Hut realized their largest fan base, college students, enjoy Cheez-Its regularly.

The new "pizza" takes the shape of a giant Cheez-It and comes stuffed with mozzarella cheese. A single order comes with four large squares with a side of marinara sauce for dipping.

The item is now available nationwide for a limited time only.

