LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pizza Hut and Cheez-Its are joining forces for the ultimate culinary collaboration.
Pizza Hut announced the addition of the brand new Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza.
It was created after Pizza Hut realized their largest fan base, college students, enjoy Cheez-Its regularly.
The new "pizza" takes the shape of a giant Cheez-It and comes stuffed with mozzarella cheese. A single order comes with four large squares with a side of marinara sauce for dipping.
The item is now available nationwide for a limited time only.
