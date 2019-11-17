(FOX NEWS) -- Cooking a full Thanksgiving meal for family and friends can be a lot. Luckily, there are plenty of spots are here to take away that stress so you can just focus on eating — and spending time with family, of course.
Boston Market
Boston Market is a good choice for those expecting a larger group.
The nationwide rotisserie chain offers a heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meal for parties up to 12. The complete meal includes enough to feed a hungry hoard with one whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable stuffing and rolls as well as a spinach and artichoke dip — complete with a cracker appetizer — and a cranberry walnut relish and two classic desserts: a pumpkin pie and an apple pie.
The meals are available while supplies last and can be delivered or held for pick-up.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods has a broad range of holiday meal options to fit any size family, from couples to intimate groups of four to larger families of 12.
All of the options include a classic roasted turkey (though there is a fully vegan meal available for two), as well as other traditional fixings like stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans seasoned with crispy garlic and parsley. The larger packages have more bells and whistles like rolls, pies and even a brown sugar spiral-cut ham for the non-turkey lovers.
You can choose from the standard packages, or if you’re feeling really picky, you can build your own holiday basket from scratch.
Meals are for pick-up only and start at $69.99.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel’s classic country-style cooking can be brought home for the holidays – and made in only two hours.
The chain serves a special Turkey Day Kit for up to 10 people that can be heated and served in two hours or less and includes two oven-roasted boneless turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, rolls, turkey gravy and three sides.
But if you don't want to put in the work, Cracker Barrel has a fully prepared gut-busting holiday feast available for pick-up, which has all the of Thanksgiving staples you would expect, like roasted turkey breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, yeasty rolls, as well as a generous collection of sides: sweet potato casserole, hashbrown casserole, cornbread stuffing and corn and carrots just to name a few. Plus, the dessert comes in threes – pecan pie, pumpkin pie and fried apples.
You guys need to give them a 24-hour heads up if ordering the grab-and-go option.
Available while supplies last.
Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant
This family-style chain known for Italian fare and checkered tablecloths is a solid option for Thanksgiving catering, and offers both to-go meals for small groups, as well as feasts for gatherings up to 20.
The menu is sparse, but filling, serving up sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, spicy sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
The options for the Thanksgiving To-Go meal serve a modest three people or six people, while the Thanksgiving Feast catering can be ordered as a half pan, serving ten, or a full pan, serving 20.
Meals start at $68.99 and are available for pick-up November 27 and 28 only.
Hardee's
For the a solo diner, Hardee’s has debuted its first-ever Thanksgiving in a Box meal, which will offer a spine on traditional holiday flavors, but without an excessive amount of food.
The individual box comes with stuffing-breaded chicken tenders, sweet potato waffle fries, toasted onion coated green beans that are breaded and deep-fried, and a savory chicken gravy to bring it all together.
The newest – and smallest – option starts at $6.99 at participating locations with no pre-order necessary.
Bonus Box: HelloFresh Thanksgiving Day Box
The popular meal kit service, which has recently teamed up with Jessica Alba, has launched a Thanksgiving Box – and you don’t need a HelloFresh subscription to order it.
Though you will have to cook your own meal, it comes with everything needed to create a drama-free Thanksgiving feast like a roasted turkey with garlic herb butter, cranberry sauce with orange, ginger and cinnamon, and garlic mashed potatoes with crispy fried sage. There is also a box featuring beef tenderloin instead of turkey for those who prefer the red meat.
The box serves 8-10 people and is available for a limited time.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox Media. All Rights Reserved.