LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plant-based meat sales soared in 2018-19 as more vegan options took over.
A United Nations report said plant-based alternatives saw an 11% increase from 2018 to 2019. The reports also revealed that meat alternatives will become so popular that by 2040, 60% of the world's meat will not come from animals.
Industry leaders say people are looking to eat healthier and minimize their environmental impact.
Fast food companies including Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts and KFC are seeing growing success after adding plant-based meats to their menus.
