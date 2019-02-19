LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most of us may be tired of cold temperatures, but there is a silver lining to the Polar Vortex.
Researchers at Virginia Tech say the frigid weather may have killed 95 percent of stink bugs that didn't find shelter this winter. The study says other invasive species like the emerald ash borer and the southern pine beetle may have suffered the same fate.
The study found that stink bugs began showing up in large numbers in the U.S. in the late 1990s. Since then, there had not been a cold spell that lasted long enough to test their endurance. But the harsh winter this year shows stink bugs are dying in large numbers in many parts of the country.
Cockroaches and bed bugs may die in the cold, but their eggs make it through to hatch in warmer weather. Ants, mosquitoes and termites actually adapt and survive the elements by storing food and digging deep into the soil or finding a spot.
