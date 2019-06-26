In this image made from police body-cam video on June 6 (June 7 GMT, as seen on image), 2019, provided by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tears a plastic bag open to take a baby out of it as deputies found the baby in a wooded area in Cumming, Ga. The sheriff's office made the video public in hopes that it will generate credible tips in the case. (Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office via AP)