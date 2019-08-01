(FOX NEWS) -- Police in New York lined the halls of a hospital to show support for an 11-year-old boy with brain cancer just before he entered hospice care.
The Albany Police Department in New York posted images of the event on its official Facebook page.
"On Wednesday, July 31st, members of the #Albany Police Department and representatives from several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies lined the halls of Albany Med's pediatric floor to show their support for John Hoague-Rivette and his family," the post stated.
Police say Hoague-Rivette was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in May -- and that he's always had a strong love of law enforcement, being the son of a local police officer.
In June, the Washington County Sheriff's Office swore him in as an honorary captain, and since his stay at the hospital, he has received several items from and been recognized several times by the Capital Region law enforcement community.
On Wednesday, he was discharged from the hospital to head home for hospice care.
"In an effort to show our support for him and his family, police officers, hospital staff, and friends lined the halls to show John and his family that they are not alone," the post states. "Pleas join us in praying for John and his family during this difficult time."
