(FOX NEWS) -- The food contamination trend has reached new heights this summer. Or should we say new lows?
Fox News reports that police are searching for a woman who has been accused of urinating on potatoes at Walmart in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.
The bizarre incident allegedly took place late July 24 into early July 25. The West Mifflin Police Department released photos of the woman taken from surveillance video at the store in hopes that someone in the community can help identify her.
According to WPXI, a Walmart employee claimed to have seen the woman committing the act. It was not reported whether or not the employee attempted to intervene.
In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Walmart said the store immediately handled the situation.
"The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous, and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We're working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted," the statement read.
