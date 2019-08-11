(FOX NEWS) -- A man who police say was driving drunk in South Carolina crashed — after apparently being unable to hit the brakes — into a brakes shop.
Jaderric Freeman, 21, of Montgomery, Ala., was arrested early Saturday morning after driving into Brakes 4 Less in Greenville, the police department said.
The police department posted about the accident on its official Facebook page.
Freeman allegedly hit another car, lost control of his own vehicle and crashed into the business before "then damaging several more cars inside."
The man was transported to a medical facility to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Freeman was charged with driving under the influence.
