LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tyson Foods is recalling 39,000 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patties.
The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on January 31, 2019.
The chicken patties may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-13456" printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag.
The following products are subject to recall:
- 26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.
These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods' Consumer Relations hotline at (855) 382-3101.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.