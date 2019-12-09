(FOX NEWS) -- Princess Beatrice, one of Prince Andrew's daughters, reportedly canceled her engagement party in light of recent events surrounding her father's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.
According to Fox News based on reports from The Daily Mail, the event, slated for Dec. 18 in London, has been canceled over fear of the paparazzi swarming Andrew, 59, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
A source told the outlet that rather than a large party, Beatrice, 31, and her fiance, property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 36, will have a small gathering at a friend's apartment to celebrate their upcoming marriage. The couple got engaged this past September and announced it on Instagram.
The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. This photograph was taken by Princess Eugenie in Italy. Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi said; “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.” For more click the link in our bio. 📷 © Princess Eugenie
"Bea has had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside looking for (Andrew)," a source told the website. "But the venue choice caused alarm among pals concerned it was far too high-profile given the sensitive time her family is going through."
The reported party cancellation came weeks after Andrew announced he'd "step back" from public duties.
"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support," said a statement from the prince posted on Twitter.
"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."
Andrew has amassed scrutiny over claims he forced himself on then-17-year-old Virginia Roberts, who said Epstein and his girlfriend were trafficking her.
"There was a bath," Roberts said, describing the encounter during a BBC interview. "It started there, then went into the bedroom. It didn't last very long, the whole procedure. It was disgusting."
