LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed bill in Florida would make it a felony for doctors to perform a gender reassignment surgery on a minor.
According to Fox35 Orlando, the Vulnerable Child Protection Act was filed in mid-January and includes physical surgery, hormones and puberty blocking medication.
Rep. Anthony Sabatini filed the bill said it is "common sense." Sabatini also believes that there is a possibility minors wishing to transition to another gender may potentially change their mind and should not be making permanent decisions.
Opponents of the bill worry about what the bill will do to organizations that work with transgender youth.
