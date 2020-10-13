LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public health officials are warning of a fall and winter coronavirus surge as at least 10 states are seeing more COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
In New York, the number of people sent to hospitals has doubled since September. New York City officials say cases have leveled off in hotspot areas after new lockdown measures were enforced.
"I fundamentally believe that we can stop this problem we're seeing in Brooklyn and Queens before it grows ... there is absolutely still time to do that," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Internationally, Europe is also seeing more COVID-19 restrictions after 700,000 new coronavirus cases last week.
Officials have put limits on businesses and large gatherings and warn people that stricter rules could come if they aren't careful.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.