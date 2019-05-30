FILE - This March 13, 2019 file photo shows R. Kelly and his publicist Darryll Johnson, right, leaving The Daley Center after an appearance in court for Kelly's child support case in Chicago. Prosecutors in Chicago have charged Kelly with 11 new sex assault charges, some that are more serious than those first filed against him in February. The Chicago Sun-Times reported Thursday, May 30, on its website that the charges include counts that carry a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison. The charges say the alleged offenses happened in 2010. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)