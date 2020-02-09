Rare Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro found that could be worth over $100,000

(FOX NEWS) — It might be time to clean out your parents’ basement.
Celebrity toy collector Joel Magee has acquired one of the rarest Hot Wheels cars ever made, and it may be worth an astronomical amount.
The 1968 Custom Camaro was one of a handful of Enamel White prototypes for the original “Sweet 16” car that were never meant to be sold, according to a report from Fox News.
Designers painted the cars white near the end of the process to help spot imperfections, according to Magee, but the color was never offered on the production toy. He told Fox News Autos that insiders believe the designers brought the cars home for their kids to play with, so a few ended up in circulation.
What makes this one particularly unique is that is the only one with a made in Hong Kong chassis, something no one has been able to explain. Magee, known as America’s Toy Scout, said he found it while looking through a collection of cars in a non-descript carry case and has consulted several experts regarding its authenticity.
Magee described it as a “Holy Grail” in a press release about the discovery, and said it is one of the three rarest Hot Wheels in the world, along with a prototype Olds 442 and the Beach Bomb custom van prototype that Hot Wheels maker Mattel says is worth $150,000.
Magee didn’t reveal what he paid for the Camaro -- which would've been worth $0.59 when new -- but he thinks he can get at least $100,000 for it today.
Don't expect to find out if that's accurate any time soon, though, because for now, he said he's just happy to have it in his collection.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox Media. All Rights Reserved.