(FOX) -- A reality television couple surrendered to prison on Tuesday after their federal tax evasion conviction.
Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison after a jury found them guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, along with conspiring to defraud the IRS. The couple were stars of "Chrisley Knows Best."
Prosecutors said the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. The couple was denied bail pending an appeal in a court hearing earlier this month.
Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie was given a seven-year prison sentence after initially being indicted in August 2019 on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. They will both have to complete 16 months of probation following the end of their prison sentences.
Julie Chrisley's convictions included conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges. She reported to the satellite minimum security camp at the BOP facility in Lexington, Kentucky.
Todd Chrisley was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He checked into the minimum security facility, Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.
