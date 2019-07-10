(FOX NEWS) -- A lawsuit has been filed against U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claiming that she blocked Twitter users based on their personal viewpoints.
According to a report by Gregg Re and Ronn Blitzer of Fox News, the suit was filed on Tuesday, the same day a federal appeals court barred President Trump from doing the same thing.
The lawsuit was filed by former Democratic New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind.
"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blocked me on Twitter yesterday apparently because my critique of her tweets and policies have been too stinging," Hikind said in a statement announcing the suit, which was filed in the Eastern District of New York and obtained by Fox News.
"Just today the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling that elected officials cannot block individuals from their Twitter accounts, thereby setting a precedent that Ocasio-Cortez must follow," he added. "Twitter is a public space, and all should have access to the government officials on it."
The First Amendment prohibits discrimination by government actors against a person's free speech based on his or her viewpoints.
Hikind continued, "It's unclear if Ocasio-Cortez is aware of this ruling or not, but either way, I have decided, after speaking with my legal counsel, to initiate a lawsuit against her for blocking me and a host of other public figures. Ocasio-Cortez is acting cowardly and should be ashamed of her attempts to silence me. I've done nothing but address her ignorance and disregard for the truth. She constantly brags about the millions of followers she has but is afraid of my speech. She is a hypocrite."
"I'm looking forward to the day where she has to unblock me so that free speech in America is guaranteed even when it offends!" he concluded.
The complaint seeks an injunction against Ocasio-Cortez, a declaration that she violated the First Amendment, and an award of attorney's fees. The complaint focuses on Ocasio-Cortez's popular and active @AOC account, with more than 4.6 million followers.
In its decision, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals noted that because Trump has used Twitter to communicate with the public about his administration, and because his account has been open to the public for people to comment on his posts, it warranted constitutional free speech protection under the First Amendment.
The appellate ruling specifically affirmed a lower court's decision that declared the president's account a "public forum" for First Amendment purposes.
"We do conclude," Judge Barrington D. Parker wrote for the majority, "that the First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise-open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees."
