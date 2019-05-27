(FOX NEWS) -- A member of the U.S. House of Representatives said this weekend that momentum is building for the House to bring impeachment proceedings against President Trump, according to a report by Fox News.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib made the comments Sunday on "Meet the Press." The Democratic representative was asked by Chuck Todd why a majority of House Democrats do not already support impeachment.
"I think it's moving towards that," she said. "It's going to demand it, it already is." She then went on to list several actions she believed were examples of the President acting as if he is above the law.
Todd then asked if she believed top Democrats were stalling on impeachment because they didn't want to pursue it before the 2020 election.
"This is not about the 2020 election," she replied. "It's about doing what's right now for our country. This is going to be a precedent that we set when we don't hold this president accountable to the rule of the law and to the United States Constitution."
Tlaib made headlines in early January after she was sworn in for her first term and told a crowd of supporters that Democrats would "impeach the [EXPLETIVE]."
Her impeachment resolution in March picked up at least five co-sponsors last month.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resisted calls to begin impeachment proceedings, questioning the political wisdom of it. But she has been facing increasing pressure from members inside her caucus to reverse course, amid frustration over the Trump administration's resistance to congressional subpoenas for information related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe.
In tweets from Japan, where he meeting with leaders over the Memorial Day holiday, President Trump ripped Democrats, calling them "obstructionists" and questioning their rationale for trying to remove him from office.
"Impeach for what, having created perhaps the greatest Economy in our Country's history, rebuilding our Military, taking care of our Vets (Choice), Judges, Best Jobs Numbers Ever, and much more?" Trump tweeted. "Dems are Obstructionists!"
Impeach for what, having created perhaps the greatest Economy in our Country’s history, rebuilding our Military, taking care of our Vets (Choice), Judges, Best Jobs Numbers Ever, and much more? Dems are Obstructionists! https://t.co/NrTIxU9ZnA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.