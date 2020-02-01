(FOX NEWS) — Bill Murray may be reliving Groundhog Day over again.
The actor was spotted in Woodstock, Illinois, this week filming what appeared to be recreations of scenes from the 1993 classic “Groundhog Day” for a Jeep commercial that will run on Sunday, Feb. 2, the Northwest Herald first reported.
Company mum on details about airing of Bill Murray-Jeep commercial filmed on Woodstock Square https://t.co/RHZnYK7wMZ pic.twitter.com/eufY0xOZfs— Northwest Herald (@nwherald) January 30, 2020
The Chicago-area suburb stood in as the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, during the making of the comedy, which depicted a local TV meteorologist reliving the same day over and over again. According to the newspaper, Brian Doyle-Murray, who played the mayor of Punxsutawney, and “Needlenose Ned” actor Stephen Tobolowsky were also present.
The 1993 film features a scene where Murray’s character drives a red Chevy pickup, and one just like it was seen on the set of the commercial.
Fiat Chrysler confirmed this week that it purchased a commercial spot during the game for Jeep, but has not commented on the “Groundhog Day” report or shared any other details about the ad, however the Instagram account for the Murray family's William Murray Golf apparel company posted about the news, according to Fox News.
