(FOX NEWS) -- An assistant professor at Penn State who was moonlighting as an Uber driver has been accused of trying to kidnap two people, according to a report by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Richard Lomotey, age 36, is an assistant professor of information sciences and technology at Penn State Beaver in Monaca. He also works part-time as an instructor at the University of Pittsburgh.
The accusations against Lomotey stem from a reported kidnapping at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
"Responding officers from Zone 4 found two women who said they had taken an Uber with a male driver," spokesman Chris Togneri told Fox News, without identifying the driver by name. "The driver commented on their looks and did not follow the GPS directions to the requested address."
Togneri said the women told police the driver pulled over at an intersection, put the car in park and said, "You're not going anywhere."
The women said the driver tried to activate the door locks, but one of them was able to open a door and jump out from the back seat, the spokesman said. The other woman also jumped out and they ran from the car while shouting for help.
"Police identified the suspect by his Uber app identification and photo," Togneri said.
He said police searched in the area for the car but did not find it.
Togneri said police were obtaining an arrest warrant for kidnapping, harassment and false imprisonment.
Emails from Fox News to Lamotey and to a spokesman for Penn State seeking comment were not immediately returned.
