LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new blood test may be able to detect signs of cancer years before symptoms appear.
Researchers say the non-invasive blood test, which is called "pan-seer," discovered cancer up to four years before current standards of care.
Plasma samples were collected from hundreds of people in China between 2007 and 2014.
Researchers found the test detected five common types of cancer in 88% of post-diagnosis patients.
The test also detected cancer in 95% of people who were later diagnosed with cancer.
