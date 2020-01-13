LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone who has purchased Infants' Tylenol over the past five years may be eligible to claim part of a $6.3 million class action settlement.
That's according to a news release from KCC Class Action Services LLC.
Consumers are included in the settlement as a "Class Member" if they live in the U.S. and bought Infants' Tylenol at any time for personal or household use between Oct. 3, 2014, and Jan. 6, 2020.
Claims must be filed by April 13, 2020. Click here to start the process.
The lawsuit claims the packaging on Infants' Tylenol deceived customers into believing that it was specially formulated for babies even though the product contains the same concentration of liquid acetaminophen as Children's Tylenol.
Tylenol's parent company, Johnson & Johnson, says the packaging is not misleading because the smaller syringe in the Infants' version makes the products different, but the settlement is proceeding, and the company has set up a settlement fund of up to $6.315 million.
According to the news release, a maximum of seven bottles — or $15.05 — may be claimed without a proof of purchase. An unlimited number of bottles may be claimed with proof of purchase.
A final hearing on the settlement has been scheduled for May 11.
