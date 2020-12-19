This undated image released by HBO shows the cast of the hit series, "The Sopranos," from left, Tony Sirico, Steve Van Zandt, James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore. Imperioli and co-star Steve Schirripa, not shown, launched a new podcast about their hit TV series “The Sopranos.” Imperioli said fans had been watching the show during shelter-in-place orders and were hungry for podcasts. "So Steve and I had a long talk and we thought about it and we found a way to do it remotely,” Imperioli said. New episodes of “Talking Sopranos” are available every Monday on various podcast apps or at Simplecast. (Anthony Neste/HBO via AP)