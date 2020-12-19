The Sopranos cast.jpeg

This undated image released by HBO shows the cast of the hit series, "The Sopranos," from left, Tony Sirico, Steve Van Zandt, James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore. Imperioli and co-star Steve Schirripa, not shown, launched a new podcast about their hit TV series “The Sopranos.” Imperioli said fans had been watching the show during shelter-in-place orders and were hungry for podcasts. "So Steve and I had a long talk and we thought about it and we found a way to do it remotely,” Imperioli said. New episodes of “Talking Sopranos” are available every Monday on various podcast apps or at Simplecast. (Anthony Neste/HBO via AP)

(FOX NEWS) -- Cast members from "The Sopranos" gathered online Friday night for a reading of a brand-new sketch – all for a good cause.

The piece – co-written by series creator David Chase and executive producer Terence Winter – was called "Bada Bing, Bada Zoom," and featured about a dozen "Sopranos" stars in a group-therapy session with therapist Dr. Jennifer Melfi, the character played by Lorraine Bracco.

Prior to the reading, Bracco and her fellow cast members shared memories of their time on the series, which ran from 1999 to 2007, Deadline reported.

Participants included Steve Buscemi, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Drea de Matteo, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Maureen Van Zandt and Steven Van Zandt, the report said.

Missing, of course, was series star James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano. The actor died suddenly at age 51 while vacationing in Italy in 2013.

The event raised more than $100,000 for Friends of Firefighters, a favorite charity of Buscemi, according to the report.

The event can be viewed here.

