LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Southwest Airlines is making some changes to keep passengers and employees safe.
Beginning May 11, all Southwest passengers and employees will be required to wear masks, according to the company's website. If you don't have one, the airline will give one to you.
Southwest is also going to limit the number of passengers on planes and alter its boarding procedures.
Southwest Airline officials said they have also implemented strict cleaning practices between flights.
