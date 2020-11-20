(FOX NEWS) -- The Department of the Air Force has announced the six candidate locations being considered for the headquarters of the U.S. Space Command.
The six locations include Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, Port San Antonio, Texas; and Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama, the Department of the Air Force said in a statement.
"Self-nominated communities from across twenty-four states were evaluated as potential locations for hosting the headquarters," officials added.
Virtual and on-site visits will now be conducted at the six candidate locations before the headquarters site is chosen.
"This assessment will be based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, and costs to the Department of Defense," it said, in the statement.
The Space Command headquarters will be selected in early 2021. Until then, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs will remain the Command's provisional headquarters.
"Colorado Springs is without question the ideal location to serve as the permanent home of U.S. Space Command considering our incredible quality of life, five military installations, significant existing talent base, and experience as a community that has long supported the U.S. Armed Forces," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers in a statement emailed to Fox News. "Along with these assets, we also already have the infrastructure to house this operation, and much of USSPACECOM's future leadership will be trained right here at the U.S. Air Force Academy."
Lawmakers in Arizona, led by Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko and Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, had pushed for the Space Command headquarters to be in their state.
Earlier this year the Department of the Air Force said that it wants the headquarters location to rate 50 or higher on the AARP livability index and be in the top 150 metro areas.
Space Force made its first launch earlier this year when it sent a military satellite into space from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
