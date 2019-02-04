ATLANTA (AP) - This year's Super Bowl halftime show was not unlike the game itself: a lot of hype, noise and running around - but little action. And, sad to say, kind of boring and predictable.
Maroon 5 was the headliner, with cameos from Travis Scott and Big Boi. Adam Levine and his crew marched through snippets of their big hits like "This Love" and "Moves Like Jagger."
Scott made a spectacular entrance, rocketing down to the stage, appearing to be a visitor from outer space before performing. The song "Sicko Mode" was muted often for profanities before Scott leaned on his back into the audience and was crowd-surfed away. Big Boi showed up onstage in a fur coat and riding in on a convertible that rolled up near the stage.
This year's halftime show lacked the star power of recent years. Some big-name stars reportedly boycotted the event to support former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who'd been kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games to protest police brutality and racial disparities. No team picked him as a free agent, despite a lack of quarterbacking strength for many teams.
