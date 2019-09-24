LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you enjoy testing the limits of your taste buds, Taco Bell has a new spicy snack for the brave of heart.
The fast food chain announced the release of its new Reaper Ranch chips made from the infamous Carolina Reaper pepper, which is known to be one of the world's hottest peppers.
Taco Bell already sells chips in signature sauce flavors, Mild and Fire, but the Reaper Ranch chips are guaranteed to turn up the heat.
The limited-edition chips are now available at major retailers.
